Uganda deports two more Rwandans over ‘espionage’

Published on 30.05.2019 at 02h21 by APA News

Two Rwandans were deported from Uganda through the Kagitumba border post in North Eastern Rwanda after been tortured, a diplomatic source revealed Wednesday in Kigali.The deported are Paul Muhigirwa and Emmanuel Mibungo who were dumped at Kagitumba border by Ugandan security operatives late Tuesday.

The deportation comes after Kigali publicly accused Kampala of supporting Rwandan rebel groups including the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Since February this year, Rwandan officials issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against visiting Uganda.

Rwanda’s Foreign minister, Dr Richard Sezibera has claimed that Kampala sabotages trade by frustrating the conveyance of goods transiting through the two countries.

It was the fourth time that Rwanda Kampala of sabotaging trade with its neighbour, in addition to mistreating Rwandans in Uganda.