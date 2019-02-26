Uganda detains suspected German paedophile

Uganda’s Police Criminal Investigations Department has arrested and detained German national Bernhard Glaser who is suspected to be a paedophile.The suspect is a director of the humanitarian organization Ssese Humanitarian Services which is situated on Ssese Islands on Lake Victoria.

According to police investigations Glaser is suspected of committing paedophile acts on female minors who received training in reflexology and sexual reproductive health at the humanitarian centre.

Following appeals by some children who were calling for investigations into cases of sexual violence at the centre police detectives raided the suspect’s home on Saturday only to realized that he had fled.

However Glaser’s luck ran out on Tuesday when he was arrested and spirited to the Crime Investigations Department with a team of his lawyers in tow.