Uganda: Dutch national arrested with suspected narcotics

The anti-narcotic unit under Uganda’s Aviation police has arrested a Dutch national Jhinkole Rai alias Ruben for allegedly unlawfully possessing Narcotic drugs.According to a Uganda police statement released this afternoon Jhinkole was intercepted yesterday at about 1:00 pm EAT while at the departures TERMINAL OF Entebbe International Airport.

He was to travel with Emirates airline to Italy and was intercepted with two suitcases containing altogether 59 packages each labeled “chococino special” and “richer chocolate taste”.

Police notes that the packages had a cream powdered substance suspected to be narcotics specifically suspected heroine concealed in them .

The total gross weight for the 59 packages was 63.9kgs.

Ruben is currently detained at aviation police custody in Entebbe and the suspected narcotic drugs have been taken for forensic analysis at the Uganda Government Analytical Laboratory, after which he will be arraigned before Ugandan courts of law.

Uganda Police says they are also expanding investigation into the matter to establish whether it is an organized gang, network or that of an individual working alone.

Entebbe airport has of late become a conduit for foreigners to traffic drugs to other countries.