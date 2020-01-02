Uganda elected chair of AU Committee on Education, Science and Technology

The African Union has elected Uganda to chair the continental Specialized Technical Committee on Education, Science and Technology.Uganda will hold the position of Chair for 2 years up to Dec 2021 and then continue as Rapporteur for an extra 2 years.

In an interview about Uganda’s election, Uganda’s minister of science, technology and innovation, Elioda Tumwesigye said the Committee oversees the AU Department of Human Resources, Science and Technology; the African Union Scientific, Technical and Research Commission (AU-STRC) as well as the programmes of the African Scientific Research and Innovation Council (ASRIC).

He said the committee reports to the AU Executive Council which reports to the AU Heads of State Summit and also directly reports to the Summit of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C10) Championing Education, Science and Technology.

Dr.Tumwesigye said the committee members have agreed to establish the AU Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to support various education initiatives, Research & innovation and the AU STI Business Incubators among others.

“This is an opportunity to contribute ideas to shape the destiny of Africa through Education, Science and Technology.” Dr. Tumwesigye said

He says they have already set up an 11-member select committee to spear head the establishment of this AU fund where all innovators with different ideas will apply to compete the funds.

Dr Tumwesigye adds that the amount to be released by the AU for establishment of the fund will depend on the proposals and ideas generated by innovators from various African countries including Uganda.