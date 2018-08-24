Uganda: Former police chief charged, detained

Uganda’s former Inspector General of Police, Gen Edward Kale Kayihura, has been charged with failing to protect war materiel, failing to supervise police officers and abetting kidnap.The charges were read to him before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti in Kampala Friday morning.

The prosecution alleges that between 2010 and 2018, on various occasions, Kayihura issued guns to unauthorized persons, specifically members of Boda Boda 2010, a group of vigilantes headed by one Abdalla Kitatta.

Gen. Kayihura is also charged with aiding or abetting kidnapping by commission; and repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees, as well as Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016. He has denied the charges.

The case was adjourned to 28th August for bail application hearing, and Kayihura was remanded in custody under the military police Quarter Guard.

It would be recalled that Kayihura was fired as IGP by President Yoweri Museveni in March this year, and then later arrested at his country home in Katebe village in June.

He has spent two months in detention.