Uganda, France in combined Army training

The Uganda army Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)and French troops have started a 10 day combined military training code named “Mountain Ghost” in Uganda’s Ntoroko district.According to the Uganda Army spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire the exercise is to help to make soldiers’ maneuverability within the mountains easier as far as protecting the country is concerned.

The Chief Instructor Lt.Col JK Kiyengo encouraged team work and cooperation during the exercise since it’s the culture of the UPDF.

The Head of the French troops Maj Asedu applauded the government of Uganda and the UPDF for the good hospitality and cooperation between the two countries.

He added that the French troops will continue sharing knowledge,help and also learn from their Ugandan counterparts during the training exercise.

The combined training exercise is to equip soldiers with mountain fighting tactics and make the operations easier in mountainous areas.

The training is taking place at Karugutu Training school which was established 3 years ago with the help of the French government and it specializes in Mountain War Fare Technical Courses.