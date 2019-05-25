International › APA

Happening now

Uganda, France in combined Army training

Published on 25.05.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Uganda army Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)and French troops have started a 10 day combined military training code named “Mountain Ghost” in Uganda’s Ntoroko district.According  to the Uganda Army spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire the exercise  is to help to make soldiers’ maneuverability within the mountains  easier as far as protecting the country is concerned.

The  Chief Instructor Lt.Col JK Kiyengo encouraged team work and cooperation  during the exercise since it’s the culture of the UPDF. 

The  Head of  the French troops Maj Asedu applauded the government of Uganda  and the UPDF for the good hospitality and cooperation between the two  countries. 

He added that  the French troops will continue sharing knowledge,help and also learn  from their Ugandan counterparts during the training exercise.

The  combined training exercise is to equip soldiers with mountain fighting  tactics and make the operations easier in mountainous areas.

The  training is taking place at Karugutu Training school which was  established 3 years ago with the help of the French government and it  specializes in Mountain War Fare Technical Courses.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top