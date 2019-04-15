Uganda gets $500m World Bank fund to support refugees

Published on 15.04.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The World Bank has approved US $ 500 million to support Uganda’s Refugee Programme.According to a Uganda government statement the World Bank Vice- President for Africa, Hafez Ghanem made the announcement while meeting Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija at the on-going World Bank /International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, United States of America.

The grant will support Refugees and Refugee host communities through development projects that will support services such as Education and Healthcare.

The World Bank Vice President said Uganda is one of the 2 countries that have been selected to access World Bank grant under the refugee window.

These funds will be availed to Uganda as soon as the due processes have been completed.

Uganda with a refugee population of about 1.15 million hosts Africa’s largest refugee population and is heralded as a model of progressive refugee policies.

Majority of the refugees in Uganda’s settlements are from South Sudan.