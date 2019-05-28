Uganda handovers to Rwanda body of national shot by Rwandan soldier

Uganda has handed over to Rwanda the body of Baptista Nkyerengye a Rwandan national who was gunned down by a Rwandan soldier on the Uganda territory about 80 meters into the Uganda-Rwanda border at Gatuna.The handover was witnessed by seven diplomats from Tanzania, United States, France, Russia, Burundi, South Sudan and Britain.

According to Uganda police the Rwandan national was shot together with a Ugandan as he attempted to cross into Rwanda, on a motorcycle, loaded with his merchandise, but turned back upon noticing security presence across the border.

The Ugandan identified as Nyesiga Alex, was also shot as he intervened to save the Rwandan national.

According to Uganda police the Rwandan army tried to take the body of the Rwandan national but withdrew, after failed attempts

while receiving the body the Mayor for Rwanda’s Nyagatare border district, Claude Mushabe welcomed the decision of Ugandan authorities to hand over Nkyerengye’s body and asked Uganda to release several Rwandese in its custody.

He cited the example of Bosoce Ishimwe and Peter Sanvura, both residents of Tabarwe in Nyagatare District who attached to Rwanda Defense Forces who were allegedly arrested on Sunday on suspicion of spying.

Uganda police has condemned the violent acts of killing innocent civilians with impunity, regardless of their immigration status.

According to Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga in this very instance, there was no justification for the illegal entry and use of deadly force by the Rwandan military, due to the presence of alternative, adequate and effective remedies available at our disposal.

They urged their Rwandan counterparts, to respect the rights of citizens along the border and avoid acts of provocation that can easily destabilize the prevailing peace along the border.