Uganda hands back 13 more Rwandan nationals

Government of Uganda has handed over 13 more Rwandan nationals to Rwanda government officials as part of the quadripartite summit agreement signed in Angola in August 2019.This now increases the number of released Rwandans to 22 following the 9 who were handed over on the in January.

At a Quadripartite summit on 21st. August 2019 in Luanda, Angola, Presidents of Uganda and Rwanda concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) concerning the normalization of relations between the two countries.

According to Uganda’s foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa,, the release of the Rwandan nationals is part of Uganda’s effort to normalize relation with her neighbor .

Kutesa also revealed that 15 Ugandans have also been set free from Rwandan jails.

He said currently there are 39 Rwandans who are still in Ugandan prisons.

Kutesa reiterated Uganda’s commitment to implementing the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding to normalize relations.

He said it is Uganda’s expectation is that Rwanda too will reciprocate the goodwill gesture by addressing some of the concerns that Uganda has raised, including the release of other Ugandans still incarcerated in Rwanda.

While receiveing the released Rwanda Nationals Noel Mucyo, the First Chancellor at the Rwandan High Commission in Uganda noted his government’s determination to fully implement the Luanda MOU that.

He refuted claims that Rwanda continues to fuel the conflict through public utterances even by their president.

“I’m not aware of any propaganda negative to Uganda, but we continue to see negative propaganda from Ugandan Media outlets,” Mucyo said.

Those released are divided into three categories and include those deported for espionage but later returned to Uganda and arrested again.

They are Ntirushwa Maboko, Habomugisha Jean Bosco, Ukwigezi Narcise.

These have been released with their spouses.

The third category includes those arrested for engaging in criminal activities repeatedly.

Kutesa says that it is Uganda’s expectation that the Government of Rwanda will ensure that these never return to Uganda to carry out the activities for which they were arrested and arraigned before the Court Martial.

This comes ahead of Friday’s meeting between Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame at Gatuna-Katuna border town.

The ad hoc committee meeting of 2nd February 2020 in Kigali agreed on both countries finalizing the extradition treaty to be signed when presidents meet at the Katuna border.

Uganda and Rwanda have had an escalation of sour relations that saw Rwanda close its borders with Uganda at Gatuna border post in February and this has remained closed to date.

Rwanda advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda claiming that Uganda authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

This month makes it a year since Rwanda decided to close the Gatuna border with Uganda.