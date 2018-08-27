Uganda: Legislator ‘Bobi Wine’ granted bail

Ugandan musician-turned-legislator Robert Kyagulanyi (also known as Bobi Wine) has been granted bail, together with 11 other accused persons facing treason charges.On Monday morning, Justice Stephen Mubiru granted them bail, and pop star Bobi Wine’s supporters in Kyadondo East (who were following the court proceedings on television) jubilated.

The arrest of Kyagulanyi resulted in protests in Uganda and across the country’s borders, with many calling for his release.

The twelve include five legislators, and are among the 33 arrested as a result of the chaos that preceded the elections in Arua municipality.

The prosecution alleges that on the 13th of August 2018 they threw stones at President Museveni’s convoy shattering the rear window of one of the cars.