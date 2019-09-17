Uganda makes commitment over Rwandan detainees

Kampala has Monday committed to studying a list prepared by Rwanda of the names of its citizens it says are being detained in Uganda and ensure they are subjected to due judicial process.This was during a meeting of the Ad hoc Commission for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Rwanda and Uganda signed in Angola Luanda last month.

In a communiqué, signed by Oliver Nduhungirehe, the Rwandan Minister of State in charge of the East African Community and Sam Kutesa, the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs both parties re-iterated their commitment to refraining from any acts of destabilization against the other.

Rwanda and Uganda also agreed that the issue of free movement of persons and goods and services across the common border and other outstanding issues shall be discussed in the next meeting.

However, the re- opening of the border which has been closed since February and free movement of people were pushed to the next meeting, which will happen in Kampala in October.

The parties also agreed to finalise the extradition treaty in order to provide a framework for the future exchange of criminal fugitives.

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame signed a memorandum of understanding meant to resolve tensions existing between the two countries.

The leaders of Angola and DR Congo were the facilitators of the agreement.