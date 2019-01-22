Uganda MTN pair deported

The Ugandan government has deported two foreign nationals over concerns that they were using their jobs as ploys to endanger national security.Olivier Prentout, a French national and Annie Tabura, a Rwandan were deported on Monday evening

In a statement released on Tuesday, Polly Namaye the Deputy Police spokesperson confirmed that Uganda’s security agencies in close coordination with immigration officials have been investigating the pair.

“We strongly believe that the deportation of the two foreigners who were using their employment as tools to achieve their ill motives has enabled us to disrupt their intended plans of compromising national security,” reads part of the statement.

Although police did not name their employers telecom company MTN Uganda in a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the two nationals were their employees.

According to the MTN Uganda statement, Olivier Prentout who has been the Chief Marketing Officer, was arrested by Ugandan police at Entebbe airport upon arrival from a business trip abroad on Saturday, 19th January 2019.

The statement also indicates that on Monday, the MTN Uganda Head of Sales and Distribution, Annie Bilenge Tabura, was arrested by unidentified security personnel upon arrival at the MTN headquarters, in Kololo, Kampala.

“Both Prentout and Bilenge have been deported from Uganda to their home countries, France and Rwanda respectively.” A statement from MTN confirmed.