Uganda opens embassy in Qatar

Uganda has opened an embassy in Qatar in a move seen as aimed at strengthening bi-lateral relations between the two countries.A statement from Uganda’s ministry of foreign affairs released this morning indicates that during a meeting between Qatar’s Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, Amb. Patrick Mugoya, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in Doha the need for cordial bilateral relations anchored on common goals and principles for the mutual benefit of both Nations was emphasized.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Uganda and also discussed ways of deepening Cooperation and matters of mutual concern for both countries.

The Permanent Secretary urged the staff at the newly opened embassy to maintain dedicated work in service to the Nation.

Qatar is one of the Middle East destinations for Uganda’s labour and it is estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 Ugandans are currently living in Doha

In 2016 Uganda and Qatar signed a labour agreement to pave a way for limitless inflow of Qatar’s trades and investments to Uganda.

In return the government of Qatar pledged to offer 40,000 jobs to Ugandans to participate in the