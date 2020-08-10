International › APA

Uganda: Opposition leader’s anger as church building demolished

Published on 10.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye has expressed anger over Sunday’s demolition of a church building in the town of Ndeeba, in Lubanga district, central Uganda.The 40-year-old building was bulldozed amidst a heavy security presence in its premises, which had been the subject of a long-running dispute between the church leadership and a businessman known as Dodovico.

Months before the demolition, the police have been standing guard over the premises, apparently preventing access to the building.

Dodovico had apparently secured a warrant from the Ugandan bailiff to go ahead with the demolition which has left members of the Christian community in the area in distress.

Writing on his Facebook page on Monday, opposition supremo Besigye described the demolition as an “unprecedented official vandalism and attack on faith and community”.

“There’s  an incorruptible Judge above all our judges and powerful leaders. The  case of this vandalism will certainly be heard and justice dispensed” he wrote.

