Uganda partners with UK to build business park

UK Minister for Africa Andrew and Uganda‘s Minister for Investment Anite Evelyn have broken ground at the Namanve Industrial Park for the development of infrastructure at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park (KIBP).KIBP is the biggest industrial park in Uganda and sits on 2200 acres of land and is home to light and heavy industries in sectors like manufacturing, ICT, agro processing, mineral processing, vehicle assembling, freight and logistics handling and services among others.

According to Uganda’s minister Anite the infrastructure development project at Namanve was as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development with Lagan group Ltd UK, on a joint venture with Dott services Ltd, on March 28th 2018 under contractor facilitated financing arrangements.

She said some of the objectives of the development of infrastructure project at the Namanve park include creating direct and indirect jobs, easing accessibility of land for investments, easing the provision of utilities and other services to investors.

According to her the others are establishing an organized and standard industrial zone, easing the introduction of new research, technologies and skills for industrial development and providing dedicated common user infrastructure facilities for investors among others.

Anite says over 2,000 jobs are to be created with the development of infrastructure in the park.

According to Stephenson the partnership is part of U.K’s commitment to strengthening investment and trade with Uganda and Africa in general.