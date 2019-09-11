Uganda peace emissaries to Kigali to repair ties

A Ugandan high level delegation is expected in Kigali next week as part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to repair strained ties.It comes after Kigali on several occasions raised concerns over Rwandans being held incommunicado in Ugandan prisons.

Rwandan Minister of State in charge of the East African Community, Olivier Nduhungirehe said the meeting was a follow-up agreement that was signed last month in the Angolan capital city Luanda between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The two countries have agreed to refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party and neighboring countries.

In addition both sides also agreed to protect and respect the rights and freedoms of the nationals of the other party residing or transiting in their national territories, in accordance with the law of the respective countries.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed between the two leaders in Luanda, it was also directed to resume as soon as possible the cross-border activities between both countries, including the movement of persons and goods for the development and improvement of their populations.

It said that the Ad Hoc Commission referred to in the Luanda MOU will meet in Kigali on Monday, while the next meeting will take place in Kampala a week later.

In the meanwhile, Rwandan authorities have asked people to desist from traveling to Uganda because of safety concerns, although the two countries mended fences at a regional summit in Luanda.

Diplomatic officials in Kigali said there are still some issues to be ironed out between the two countries before people start traveling to Uganda.