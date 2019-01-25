Uganda police arrests Kenyan national over illegal entry

Uganda Police is holding a 26 year old Kenyan national identified as Munene Martin on charges of illegal entry into Uganda.According police Munene was arrested yesterday evening at a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) check point near the new source of the Nile Bridge in Uganda’s Jinja district.

Police says although Kenyans as East African Community nationals have a right to free entry into Uganda, the arrested man had no documents to show he is a resident of Kisimu in Kenya as he claimed and he did not use the right channel of entry into Uganda.

The area Spokeswoman Dina Nandawula said the Kenyan national was arrested after being sighted under a trailer truck near the spare tyre.

The trailer driver Moshi Robinson aged 30years was arrested and the trailer with a Kenyan registration number.KBN 936A was also impounded.

Upon interrogation the trailer driver claimed he was not aware of anybody travelling under the truck and is being detained on a tentative charge of human trafficking as investigations into the matter continue.

This comes as Uganda heightens security and surveillance at the Uganda-Kenya border posts of Busia and Malaba to avert any likely attack from terrorists like that which happened two weeks ago at DusitD2 offices and hotel complex in Nairobi Kenya, which left more than 20 people dead.