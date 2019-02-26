Uganda police probe Swedish national’s mystery death

Police in Uganda’s Jinja District are investigating the mysterious death of a 75-year-old Swedish national who is believed to have died on Sunday night.Patik Persis’ body was on Monday morning found slumped in a mint green leather couch in the living room of his house on Kisinja Road, Jinja Municipality.

Police have so far not suspected foul play.

A half-empty bottle of mineral water, two mobile phones and a television remote control were found on a table in the room.

“The body has been taken to Jinja Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue, although we suspect it to be a natural death considering the body’s posture,” said a Regional Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandaula.

Persis reportedly worked with Sarlin Group which was contracted to construct Uganda’s Bujjagali power dam situated on River Nile but when his contract expired, he bought a house where he has been staying.

Officials of the Swedish embassy in Kampala are working with the police to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.