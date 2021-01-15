Uganda polls: Museveni leads in early vote count

Published on 15.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Provisional results from Uganda’s electoral commission on Friday suggest that President Yoweri Museveni has established an early lead over his main challenger Bobi Wine in the race for the presidency.The commission released figures from 8, 310 polling stations which give Mr Museveni 1,536,205 votes (65.02 percent).

Wine also known as Robert Kyagulanyi polled 647,146 votes or 27.39 percent of the vote.

Uganda has a total of 34,684 polling stations for the 2021 general elections.

The elections passed off largely peacefully despite the violence in the lead up to the exercise in which some 50 people were killed in clashes with the security forces.

Bobi Wine alleged widespread voter fraud on polling day.