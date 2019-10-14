Uganda probes shooting of top policeman

Police in Uganda on Monday say they are investigating the shooting of a senior police officer in Moyo District ostensibly by a South Sudanese refugee.Assistant Superintendent of Police Ian Natukunda was shot after a male refugee allegedly grabbed a gun from a female constable and targeted him .

The refugee only identified as Abubakari allegedly grabbed the gun from a female guard at the camp and shot at Natukunda who is also the officer in charge of Palorinya Base Camp.

According to the police the suspect was also injured as he was being disarmed.

The area police spokesperson Josephine Angucia says the motive for the shooting remains unknown but investigation of the incident is well underway.