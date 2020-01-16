Uganda protests to Kenya over impounded milk products

The government in Kampala has issued a protest note to Kenya on Thursday expressing deep concern about what it called illegal seizures of Ugandan made milk and milk products under Lato brand, causing heavy financial losses to the company.According to the protest note issued by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs ministry to the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala, the seizures executed on three separate occasions during January 2020 contravene the EAC Customs Union Protocol.

“The ministry would like to take note that the illegal seizures were executed despite the fact that the goods had been cleared for entry by the Kenya ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Dairy Board, Kenya Bureau of Standards and Port Health Services” read the protest note in part.

Kampala has also expressed concern about the “unfounded” claim by Kenya that the products from Uganda are counterfeit and yet they have been exported by known processors and being picked from warehouses.

“The products are certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards and as partners in the East African Community, states are under obligation to accept each other’s quality and certification marks” the note said.

The government of Uganda has requested Kenya to immediately release the seized consignments of Lato branded milk and also refrain from any actions against its exports to that country.

Uganda further asks Kenya to take responsibility for any spoilage of products seized and losses suffered and addresses any trade concerns within the EAC and bilateral frameworks instead of resorting to arbitrary means that could jeopardize trade relations between the two countries.

Uganda says Kenya has so far confiscated of 54,310kg of powder milk valued at $203,630 and 262,632 litres of UHT milk valued at $157,106.

According to the protest note, at the moment, the government of Uganda is exercising maximum restraint but reserves the right to reconsider this position.