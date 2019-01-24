Uganda receives $1.6 billion medical consignment from India

Uganda’s ministry of health has this morning received essential medicines and medical supplies worth $1.6m from the government of India.The supply is in fulfillment of a pledge made by the Prime Minister of India during his visit to Uganda last year

The medicine was delivered by Ravi Shankar, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda on behalf of the Indian government, and received by Uganda’s Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng on behalf of the Ugandan Government.

According to minister Aceng the medicine and medical supplies will be distributed to all government health facilities by the Uganda National medical Stores.

She says each Ugandan district has been allotted an amount of supplies depending on their needs and demand.

It comes at a time many Ugandan government owned health facilities are grappling with a challenge of inadequate supply of essential medicines and medical supplies.

The medical supplies have a shelf life of 2-3 years.