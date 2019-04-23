Uganda receives first planes for airline revival

Uganda has this on Tuesday received the first two newly acquired Uganda Airlines aircrafts as efforts to revive the country’s airline sector get underway.The two new Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ900 aircrafts 5XKOB and 5XEQU from Canada touched down at Entebbe airport this morning.

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni presided over the official receiving ceremony of the aircrafts.

The aircrafts purchased are the first in the series to have the new cabin enhancements and Uganda Airlines will be the first airline in Africa to operate them.

However the planes will not immediately start commercial flights until they complete the Air Operator Certification (AOC certification) process.

The process has five phases and will take approximately 90 days to complete setting and the timeline for start of commercial operations to be July 2019.

During this 90-day certification process, Bombardier will be showcasing the CRJ900 new cabin to other countries across Africa as a marketing strategy.

Currently Uganda has signed forty-seven (47) Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) with other countries which will need to be activated.

This has been described as a major milestone in the revival of the national carrier to take to the skies once again.

Uganda Airlines will also later in the year deliver two Airbus A330-800 neo jetliners.

Uganda’s flag carrier the Uganda Airlines ceased operations in 2001.