Uganda records yellow fever outbreak in two districts

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of Yellow Fever in Moyo District in West Nile region and Buliisa District in Hoima region.In Moyo District, there are two confirmed cases, both are males aged 18 and 21 years.

According to Uganda’s minister of health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng the two cases were dealing with cutting and trading timber between Uganda and South Sudan.

They traveled from South Sudan to Moyo on 2nd January 2020.

The minister says Upon arrival, the two got ill and and were admitted at Logobo Health Center in Moyo District.

They were later referred to Moyo General Hospital with symptoms of fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, headache, abdominal and joint pain, confusion and unexplained bleeding.

The two died in the isolation ward of Moyo General Hospital.

Blood samples were withdrawn and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). Results from UVRI confirmed Yellow Fever infection.

In Buliisa, there are also two confirmed cases a husband and wife.

The husband who was a cattle farmer trading in milk between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) died on 4th November 2019 at Buliisa Hospital.

At this time, there was little suspicion, however, his blood sample was withdrawn and sent to UVRI tested positive for Yellow fever virus.

Minister Aceng says teams follow up with investigations and collected samples from seven of his contacts, including his wife who also tested positive for Yellow Fever virus.

The other 6 samples tested negative and the woman was treated and is alive and well.

Minister Aceng says district health teams of Moyo and Buliisa have initiated investigations.

“In addition, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) have dispatched Rapid Response Teams to Moyo and Buliisa Districts to support: investigations, active search for cases, community mobilization and sensitization.” Dr. Aceng said

she told the media in Kampala this morning that the Ministry of Health has requested for the Yellow Fever vaccines from the International Coordination Group that manages Global Stockpiles of Yellow Fever and Meningitis vaccines.

“We anticipate that within the next two weeks, vaccines will be available and vaccination will commence in Moyo and Buliisa districts.” Dr. Aceng noted

Uganda has also applied to GAVI and WHO for inclusion of the Yellow Fever vaccination into the routine immunisation schedule.

Minister Aceng says having faced 4 outbreaks, Uganda now qualifies to introduce the Yellow Fever vaccine as a long term measure to prevent Yellow Fever outbreaks.

Yellow fever is a disease transmitted through bites of mosquitoes infected by the Yellow Fever virus (flavivirus). Symptoms include high fever, headache, general body aches, fatigue, vomiting, blood in urine or stool and or yellow discoloration of skin and or eyes.

The Ministry of Health has appealed to all travellers in and out of the country to be vaccinated against Yellow Fever.