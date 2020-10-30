International › APA

Uganda releases 6 more Rwandans

Published on 30.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Authorities in Uganda on Friday released 6 more Rwandan nationals bringing the total number of Rwandans released from detention in Uganda to 138, after 12 others were released in July this year.Rwanda  maintains that there are hundreds more of  Rwandans who are still  detained in Uganda without trial and are denied  their legal right  including visits while they are subjected to torture  by security  organs.

Upon arrival at Kagitumba border crossing  earlier  Tuesday, the group of released Rwandan nationals were handed  face masks  and taken through the immigration process. They will be  tested and  quarantined for the compulsory 14 days in line with measures  to prevent  the spread of New Coronavirus.

In february this year,  Rwandan  President Paul Kagame and the Presidents of Angola and DR Congo  and  Uganda held talks at Gatuna border crossing between  Uganda and  Rwanda  where the fourth Quadripartite Heads of State Summit took place.

The   talks build on a memorandum of understanding that was signed in Angola   in August last year to end the dispute that prompted both countries to   accuse the other of spying, political assassinations and meddling. The   tensions had also prompted Rwanda to close the border with its  northern  neighbor.

Frosty relations between the two countries  became more  pronounced in February 2019, when Rwanda issued a travel  advisory  strongly warning its citizens against travelling to Uganda.

Rwandan    also accuses Uganda of offering succour to two foreign-based  Rwandan rebel groups – Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and Democratic  Forces for  the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The RNC is a rebel  group led by  some of Rwanda’s most prominent dissidents including South  africa-based  renegade officer of the Rwandan army Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The  FDLR  is a rebel group composed in part of former Rwandan soldiers and  Hutu  militias who fled into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)  after  massacring more than one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus during   Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

