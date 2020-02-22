Uganda-Rwanda border opening delayed

The Uganda-Rwanda border at Gatuna/Katuna which was shut last year will reopen but not before Kampala investigates claims that its operatives are harbouring dissidents of the government in Kigali.This was agreed during the fourth quadripartite summit between Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Angola’s Joao Manuel Lourenco and DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi on Friday.

The meeting was part of the resolutions of the quadripartite summit held in Luanda, Angola on February 2, 2020, to mainly resolve a standoff between Kampala and Kigali, which was heightened by the closure of the Rwandan border at Gatuna last year.

The summit also led to the signing of an extradition treaty between the two neighbours as well as a joint communique to verify allegations by Rwanda about action from Uganda by forces hostile to the government in Kigali.

If these allegations are proved, the Ugandan government will take all measures to stop it.

Once this recommendation is fulfilled and reported to the heads of state, the facilitators will convene in Gatuna-Katuna for the solemn reopening of the borders and subsequent normalise relations between the two countries.

The regional leaders noted that since their last meeting progress was made regarding a commitment by the two parties to do everything possible to eliminate tension.

“In this regard the release of prisoners from both sides and the guarantee to continue this process in observance of the rule of law and international humanitarian law were welcomed” the communique said.

Uganda and Rwanda have had an escalation of strained relations that saw Rwanda close its borders with Uganda at Gatuna in February last year.

It has remained closed, disrupting trade between the two countries.

Rwanda even advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda, claiming that the authorities in Kampala were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Kampala has repeatedly denied these allegations.