Uganda secures French loans for water, sanitation

Uganda and France have signed two loan agreements worth 270 million Euros to finance water and sanitation projects in Greater Kampala and parts of the country’s southwest.The loans to be channeled through the French Development Agency (AFD), is to finance projects to be implemented by Uganda’s body in charge of water supply the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The 150 million Euros agreement is to finance the increase of the volume of clean water in Greater Kampala to meet the demand of the growing population while 120 million Euros will be channeled towards upgrading the water and sanitation in the southwest.

The loan agreements were signed in Kampala on Friday by Uganda’s minister of Finance while the French Ambassador to Uganda Virginie Rivoal represented the French government.

The concessional 270 million Euro’s will run for 20 years attracting interest fee of 1.25 percent annually

The two projects are expected to be completed by 2023/24

According to National Water and Sewerage Corporation statistics the water supply in Greater Kampala stands at 240 million litres per day against a daily demand of 300 million litres of water, creating a deficit of 60 million litres.

However the loans come as fear is being expressed that Uganda’s national debt budget of 41% of GDP is almost hitting the 50% world bank threshold and that it is to spend a big percentage of its budget in the coming financial years servicing the loans