Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will in a few months embark on uplifting the status of roundabouts & junctions in Kampala to solve traffic jams after receiving a grant from Japan to this end.The grant came through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed by the minister of Finance.

Uganda government on Wednesday signed exchange of notes and grant agreement worth about $78,000 for the improvement of traffic control in Kampala city worth $2.9 billion from the Japanese government.

In the agreement the Japanese government has offered a major infrastructure upgrade project expected to ease vehicular traffic flow and reduce snarl-ups in the capital.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed on behalf of the Ugandan government while Kazuhiko Koshikawa, the vice president of the JICA, inked the grant agreement on behalf of the Japanese government.

Kazuhiko Koshikawa noted that the works expected to commence in October this year will help to reduce traffic congestion on Uganda’s roads, one of the urgent issues the city needs to address as per the National Development Plan.

Uganda’s Finance minister Kasaija welcomed the project which he said will ensure smooth and stable traffic flow in Kampala city through the construction of a traffic control centre and improvement of critical junctions with signalized intersections.

Kasaija committed that the project will be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner.

“We will furnish the government of Japan with relevant information and data concerning the progress of the implementation of the project through regular consultation with your government during the implementation period,” he said.

Eng Andrew Kitaka, the KCCA acting executive director, said with the grant they intend install traffic lights at thirty junctions within the city.