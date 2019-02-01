Uganda seeks terror suspects’ extradition from Mozambique

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said his country is seeking the extradition of six of its citizens from Mozambique on charges of terrorism and kidnapping, APA can report on Thursday.Media reports quoted Enanga as saying that his department is unable to use an Interpol extradition request given that the two countries do not have a treaty to that effect.

However, he said that other means for their possible extradition are being discussed.

Media reports say that the six were arrested after a raid on abterrorist camp in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado and have been in detention for almost a year.

Mozambique’s police have identified one of those arrested, Abdul Rahman Faisal Nsamba, as being a senior figure in the so-called al-Shabaab organisation blamed for a low-level insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Mozambique police spokesperson, Zacarias Nacuti, reportedly said information obtained from the prisoners “has allowed the defence and security forces to overrun some camps which the criminals used as bases for their incursions”.

The six are wanted by Ugandan authorities on offences ranging from terrorism to kidnapping for ransom.

Reports from Uganda link Abdul Rahman Faisal Nsamba to extremists operating out of the Usafi Mosque in Kampala which was raided by the security forces last April.

The suspected Islamist insurgency in Mozambique is an ongoing conflict

in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, between Ansar al-Sunna, an

Islamist militant group attempting to establish an Islamic state in Mozambique, and Mozambican security forces.

Civilians have also been targets of attacks by Islamist militants