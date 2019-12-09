Uganda sends 29th battle group to Somalia

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen David Muhoozi, has flagged off 2414 troops of Battle Group 29 heading to Somalia to serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for the next 12 months.Gen Muhoozi told the battle group under the command of Col Edward Kaddu to maintain high vigilance throughout their tour of duty in Somalia because the enemy has an intelligence network that closely monitors UPDF combat readiness and can strike anytime.

He particularly cautioned them against laxity during the approaching festive season.

“You are deploying around the festive season. Do not go in a festive mood because the threats of attack are highest in this period. Therefore, do not get surprised when you are welcomed with fire. Rather, if welcomed with fire, you must also respond with significant fire,” said Gen Muhoozi.

The Commander Uganda Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, told members of the battle group to observe maximum discipline during the conduct of their duties so as not to undermine the achievements the country has registered so far in AMISOM.

He warned of drastic punitive measures on any member who falls short of the set disciplinary standards and standing operating procedures.

The new group replaces Battle Group Twenty-Six (BG XXVI) that has completed a year-long tour of duty in Somalia.

The UPDF was deployed in Somalia under African Union Mission in Somalia since 2007.

The force also provides a United Nations Guard Unit to protect UN workers in Somalia.

The troops have for the last decade been trained by partners from Europe and USA but this year, the pre-mission training responsibility was shifted to Uganda as the partners provide other mission needs such as equipment support.