Uganda sends new police contingent to Somalia

A contingent of 13 Uganda Police Officers has been flagged off for a peace keeping mission in Somalia under AMISOM.Uganda Police Force, Director of Peace Support Operations, Grace Turyagumanawe urged the officers to be discipline as they go to serve in Somalia.

“Keep the same good standards of discipline as you go to serve in peace operations. Follow the United Nations and African Union codes of conduct,” Turyagumanawe said during the briefing function at Police Headquarters in Naguru Kampala.

He called upon the officers to act with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, respect for culture and diversity and to observe human rights and international humanitarian laws.

The officers are expected to spend at least one year on their tour of duty in Somalia.

Uganda has been deploying Police Officers in Somalia since 2012

While in Somalia the officers are mandated to give security under AMISOM with the core duty of public order management, providing security to UN/AU facilities as well as building personnel capacity of the Somali police, hostage rescue and escort of VIPs.

Somalia is currently building its police force to provide policing services for its citizens.

According to police reports, AMISOM police has trained over one thousand Somali National Police Officers.