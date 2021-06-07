International › APA

Uganda shuts down schools as Covid bites hard

Published on 07.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Uganda has witnessed a new spike in coronavirus cases, prompting President Yoweri Museveni to order schools and other public space to be shut down, APA learnt on Monday.The presidential edict comes into the effect on Monday and will last for 42 days. 

Meanwhile public transport are ferrying students to their home districts.

According to the new measures bars, cinemas and theatres will be shut.

The shutdowns come as Ugandan schools witness a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially among students.

Uganda’s Health ministry on Sunday reported 1,259 new cases – the highest rate infections in a day.

The ministry said the virus had claimed nine lives on the same day.

There are 52,929 cases of coronavirus and 374 deaths from the coronavirus in Uganda.

