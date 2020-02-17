International › APA

Uganda, South Sudan open One Stop border post at Nimule border crossing

Published on 17.02.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The OSBP is expected to reduce congestion that has been causing slow movements of people and goods, insufficient technical equipment, duplicated border procedures and non-coordination of the border agencies among others.The Nimule border is a major entry and exit point between Uganda and  South Sudan with very large volumes of goods and people crossing every  day.

The US$ 5 million facility handed over to the Government of  South Sudan by TradeMark East Africa has a modern office block to house  various government agencies involved in cross border trade that  includes; Customs, Immigration, Bureau of Standards, Security Agencies,  Ministry of Trade and Health and clearing agents.

The OSBP will  bring customs and other government agencies from Uganda and South Sudan  together, under one roof to quicken export and imports while reducing  costs of doing business.

The opening of the OSBP is seen as a move by Uganda to rekindle one of its biggest regional markets in South Sudan.

Dr  James Igga, South Sudan’s Vice President says that the modern border  crossing would greatly speed up cargo clearance and improve service  delivery to citizens of South Sudan and the business community.

“I  am happy to note that with this new one stop border post, goods and  travellers to our nation will be processed faster and in a more  efficient manner, hence greatly facilitating trade. Modern border  management is a critical factor in oiling the wheels of trade in our  country. As a government we are committed to continuous reforms that  improve services to our people and business competitiveness”.

According  to Uganda’s trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde, the improved border post  would greatly enhance economic ties between the two East African  Countries for sustainable development.

TradeMark East Africa South  Sudan Country Representative, John Bosco Kalisa observed that the  improved Nimule OSBP is not only contributing to enhance trade but is  also becoming a great stabiliser in a sensitive region.

“Already  citizens of both countries are trading more with each other. This allows  little room for conflict as each player sees the other first and  foremost as a business partner. Further enhanced trade is improving the  economic welfare of trading communities in the region.”

South  Sudan accounts for over 350 million dollars in exports which is a fall  from about a billion dollars before the break out of the conflict in the  neighbouring country.

As the main gateway into South Sudan from  the port of Mombasa, the Nimule-Elegu border post is of strategic  importance to the EAC region.

