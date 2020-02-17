Uganda, South Sudan open One Stop border post at Nimule border crossing

The OSBP is expected to reduce congestion that has been causing slow movements of people and goods, insufficient technical equipment, duplicated border procedures and non-coordination of the border agencies among others.The Nimule border is a major entry and exit point between Uganda and South Sudan with very large volumes of goods and people crossing every day.

The US$ 5 million facility handed over to the Government of South Sudan by TradeMark East Africa has a modern office block to house various government agencies involved in cross border trade that includes; Customs, Immigration, Bureau of Standards, Security Agencies, Ministry of Trade and Health and clearing agents.

The OSBP will bring customs and other government agencies from Uganda and South Sudan together, under one roof to quicken export and imports while reducing costs of doing business.

The opening of the OSBP is seen as a move by Uganda to rekindle one of its biggest regional markets in South Sudan.

Dr James Igga, South Sudan’s Vice President says that the modern border crossing would greatly speed up cargo clearance and improve service delivery to citizens of South Sudan and the business community.

“I am happy to note that with this new one stop border post, goods and travellers to our nation will be processed faster and in a more efficient manner, hence greatly facilitating trade. Modern border management is a critical factor in oiling the wheels of trade in our country. As a government we are committed to continuous reforms that improve services to our people and business competitiveness”.

According to Uganda’s trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde, the improved border post would greatly enhance economic ties between the two East African Countries for sustainable development.

TradeMark East Africa South Sudan Country Representative, John Bosco Kalisa observed that the improved Nimule OSBP is not only contributing to enhance trade but is also becoming a great stabiliser in a sensitive region.

“Already citizens of both countries are trading more with each other. This allows little room for conflict as each player sees the other first and foremost as a business partner. Further enhanced trade is improving the economic welfare of trading communities in the region.”

South Sudan accounts for over 350 million dollars in exports which is a fall from about a billion dollars before the break out of the conflict in the neighbouring country.

As the main gateway into South Sudan from the port of Mombasa, the Nimule-Elegu border post is of strategic importance to the EAC region.