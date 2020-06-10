Uganda stadium converted to Covid treatment hub

A stadium in Uganda is being converted into a main hub holding 40, 000 beds to treat coronavirus cases which have witnessed a spike in the country.Namboole or Mandela stadium located in the country’s central region, is undergoing transformation to accommodate some of Uganda’s 657 Covid-19 cases, President Yoweri Museveni said.

The Health ministry was initially instructed to install 9,000 beds in the sport facility to handle patients but this was later revised upwards.

Over the past one month Uganda has seen an increase in the number of cases of the virus thanks to what Museveni called the lax observance of physical distancing measures by Ugandans.

He said the presence of Covid-19 in the country has not changed people’s behaviours especially regarding the attendance of social events such as funerals.