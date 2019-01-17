Uganda tightens security following hotel siege in Kenya

Uganda police has released a statement assuring the public that security has been tightened to avert any terror attack similar to that which happened at a hotel in Kenya’s westlands a Nairobi suburb”As we continue to actively monitor the aftermath of yesterday’s attack in the Kenyan Capital, Nairobi, where 14 innocent lives were lost and several other people severely injured; we want to assure the public that the general security situation in the country is still calm and peaceful.” Reads the statement by Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

According to the statement although, there are no specific threats to Uganda , police have reaffirmed their commitment to tackling terrorism and have raised the security level of activities amidst a wider range of interventions, that will enable the force to reduce further the risks to the public.

Police have asked the public to remain vigilant and have released a toll free number where the public can report any suspicious elements amongst them.

Meanwhile Uganda police says they are working closely with their Kenyan counterparts to verify whether any Ugandan citizens could have been affected by the incident, and have advise those planning to travel to Nairobi or other areas to contact security and their travel agencies for further guidance.