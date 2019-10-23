Uganda to root for space science, technology during the Russia-Africa Summit

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Sochi where he will join other 36 heads of State and governments for the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum slated for today 23rd to 24th October 2019.The summit, which is the first of its kind, will be co-chaired by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Egypt and the current Chairman of the African Union, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The summit that is being held under the theme ‘uncovering the Potential for Cooperation’, seeks to discuss potential ways of strengthening and expanding Russia’s relations and areas of cooperation with Africa, in the political, social and economic matters. 36 Heads of African states have confirmed attendance and will be joined with other leaders of major organizations across the world. It is being held at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, one of Russias largest convention venues

According to a statement from Uganda’s Presidential Press Unit (PPU), Museveni who is set to hold a bilateral meeting with the host President Vladimir Putin and different leaders of Russia and Africa hopes to exploit partnerships in areas of space science and technology including with Gazprom, the general partner of the Innovation Space, company Aksioma.

He is also interested in tapping into modern agro production including the use of modern technologies as well as partnerships with foreign companies to develop a vibrant agro-industrial sector.

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of agricultural products to African countries today and is ready to further develop this segment.

President Putin in a message welcomed the heads of State and governments to Russia, saying African countries are on their way towards social, economic, scientific and technological development and are playing a significant role in international affairs.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you at the opening of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum,” he said.