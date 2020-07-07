Uganda: Trio arrested for “stealing” President Museveni’s land

Three men have been arrested and arraigned before a Ugandan court after they were linked to improper conduct over a parcel of land ostensibly belonging to President Yoweri Museveni, APA learnt on Tuesday.An inquiry unit established two years ago to probe land issues in Uganda claimed Museveni was a victim of an illegal transfer of a landed property belonging to him.

Peter Segane, Jimmy Suuna and Avola Kennedy were found by investigators of illegally acquiring the land located in Gomba district of Central Uganda which was in Museveni’s name.

The head of an anti-corruption body within the President’s Office Edith Nakalema claimed that preliminary investigations had uncovered “several lapses in the processing of the titles at the levels of the Area Land Committee, District Land Board and Ministry of Lands”.

Investigators say the trio had changed five title deeds despite the land in question being registered in the name of the Ugandan leader.

Late last month, Chief Magistrate at a court in the town of Mpigi ordered that the trio be held, as investigators conclude their probe into the land case.