Uganda: US boosts electricity production with $11M initiative

A US government-led initiative on Wednesday announced the launch of the Power Africa Uganda Electricity Supply Accelerator, an $11 million activity that will support Uganda’s government national electrification goals.A statement by the US embassy in Kampala said the Accelerator will facilitate the addition of 1,000 megawatts of generation capacity and 1,000,000 new electricity connections by 2020.

“The Accelerator builds on existing Power Africa support to the Rural Electrification Agency and the Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority for enhancing electricity access and improving the regulatory framework for mini-grids”.

Senior Ugandan government and United States officials, as well as other Power Africa partners have highlighted important developments in Uganda’s off-grid electrification efforts.

US Ambassador Deborah R. Malac and UK High Commissioner Peter West have announced programmes to support the continued growth of energy access in Uganda, in order to increase economic opportunities for all Ugandans.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



“Solar home systems can contribute greatly to national development,” said Ambassador Malac.

“With solar energy, we can power irrigation systems; we can store medicine in rural health centers; and we can improve the quality of education children receive.”