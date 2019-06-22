Uganda vaccinate over 400 against Ebola

Uganda has vaccinated 456 individuals against Ebola Virus Disease in 13 areas of Kasese District.According to Uganda’s ministry of health the vaccinated individuals are contacts to the confirmed Ebola cases and non vaccinated front-line health and other workers.

These have been vaccinated with the Ebola rvsv vaccine to protect them against the deadly Ebola Zaire virus strain.

As of today, Uganda has not registered any new confirmed Ebola case in Kasese District or any other part of Uganda.

According to the ministry here are no suspect cases under admission.

However the ministry is following up 110 people in their homes who are suspected of having Ebola.

Last week Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak in Kasese district following the confirmation of the disease among three people who had traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they had gone to nurse a relative.

The three confirmed cases have since died while four other suspected family members were repatriated to DRC for better handling.

The outbreak comes at a time Uganda’s neigbour DRC is battling an Ebola outbreak that has been on since August 2018.

Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever is a highly infectious virus that causes fever, body aches, and diarrhea, and sometimes bleeding inside and outside the body.