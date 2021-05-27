International › APA

Happening now

Uganda varsity suspended as Covid hit hard

Published on 27.05.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Eight cases of coronavirus have hit a university in Uganda where the authorities have ordered learning sessions to be temporarily suspended, APA can report from Kampala on Thursday.According to the Vice Chancellor of the Kyambogo University, Prof Elly Katunguka students have been refusing to be tested for the virus although many of them had showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Since mid-May the coronavirus pandemic has been hitting Uganda hard.

This had prompted the government to convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to devise strategies aimed at reversing the country’s second wave of the pandemic.

A government taskforce has since been created to this end.

Uganda has 44,281 cases against some 500,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top