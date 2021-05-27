Uganda varsity suspended as Covid hit hard

Eight cases of coronavirus have hit a university in Uganda where the authorities have ordered learning sessions to be temporarily suspended, APA can report from Kampala on Thursday.According to the Vice Chancellor of the Kyambogo University, Prof Elly Katunguka students have been refusing to be tested for the virus although many of them had showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Since mid-May the coronavirus pandemic has been hitting Uganda hard.

This had prompted the government to convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to devise strategies aimed at reversing the country’s second wave of the pandemic.

A government taskforce has since been created to this end.

Uganda has 44,281 cases against some 500,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19.