Uganda voluntarily repatriates 57 M23 ex-combatants to DRC

Government has this afternoon handover over 57 former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) M23 Combatants and ten (10) dependants for immediate Voluntarily Repatriation to DRC.The EX combatants who have spent in Uganda close to six years were this morning seen off at Entebbe International Airport by the ambassador Special Duties in Uganda’s ministry of Foreign Affairs Robert Masolo and DRC’s Ambassador to Uganda Pierre Massala .

Their repatriation is part of the peace agreement involving Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the 8th Regional Oversight Mechanism Summit and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region summit signed in October 2017.

The negotiations also involved the United Nations, South African Development Community and African Union.

According to ambassador Massala the repatriation is in line with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s call on all DRC nationals to return home.

He said on arrival in DRC the EX-Combatants will be put in a camp and trained to get skills for employment well as those who will wish to join the DRC army will be facilitated to do so.

Ambassador Masolo on the other hand noted that the repatriation is purely voluntarily noting that none of the EX-combatants has been forced to return home.

He noted that these decided to return home after massive sensistisation.

According to Masolo government of Uganda together with other organizations will continue with sensitization to have all the remaining combatants return to their home country.

The M23 Movement also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army was a rebel military group based in Eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) but sought refuge in Uganda after a ceasefire agreement that ended their activities and control in Goma.

There have been ongoing efforts by DRC to repatriate the former rebels from Bihanga military Camp in Uganda in line with the Nairobi peace accord.

According to the peace accord the DR Congo government and M23 respectively signed declarations,” including the “decision by M23 to end rebellion and transform itself into a legitimate political party.