Uganda warns against e-visa scammers

Uganda’s Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration has warned those intending to travel to the country to be wary of scammers who charge exorbitant e-visa fees using fake websites.This follows increased complaints by foreigners claiming they are being charged exorbitant visa fees.

According to available statistics more than 200 foreigners have filed complaints with the Immigration Department after realising that they paid two to three times more than the cost of a visa.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Thursday, the Acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Maselino Bwesigye gave what he called the official electronic visa application portal for Uganda (www.visas.immigration.go.ug)

He said the portal provides various types of visas at different costs.

Maselino said that ordinary visa for Uganda costs $50, East Africa tourist visa costs $100, transit visa is $50, and a multiple entry visa for 12 months is for $100.

He has warned that hiking visa fees was illegal and scammers risk prosecution once they are caught.