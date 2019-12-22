Ugandan court issues arrest warrant for ousted Omar al-Bashir Bashir

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Uganda has ordered the Uganda government to comply with the ICC arrest warrants in respect of Omar al-Bashir.The application to court was filed by the Uganda Victims Foundation accusing the government of failing to arrest Bashir.

Justice Henry Peter Adonyo the head, International Crimes Division ruled Uganda failed its international obligations when it hosted Omar Bashir despite international court warrant for crimes against humanity, war crimes, extermination & others.

According to the court, Ugandan government violated of its obligations as a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) when it failed to arrest Bashir during his 2016 and 2017 visits to the country at the invitation of president Yoweri Museveni

The court ordered Uganda government to comply with the ICC arrest warrants against Bashir and also issued its own arrest warrant

“For avoidance of any doubt, this court hereby issues its own warrant of arrest against Mr Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir whenever he sets foot within the territory of or under the control of the Republic of Uganda”, ruled Justice Adonyo

The Court has condemned the Uganda Government, for failing the international community in its fight against impunity by refusing to effect the arrest Omar al- Bashir.

Bashir who was ousted in April is currently serving a two years’ jail sentence in a Sudan correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against him.

The charges stemmed from millions of dollars received by the toppled strongman from Saudi Arabia.