Ugandan football club eliminated from CAF competitions over breaching COVID-19 rules

Kampala City Council Authority football club (KCCA) has been dismissed from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions over breaching COVID-19 rules ahead of the match against AS Kigali of Rwanda for the preliminary round of the game that was scheduled this week in Kigali, Sports sources confirmed Thursday.The Chief Executive Officer of the Ugandan club Anisha Muhoozi admitted that his club was supposed to play AS Kigali but the game has been canceled by CAF because KCCA couldn’t raise the minimum number of players required by CAF.

When KCCA FC traveled to Kigali for the game earlier this week with 15 players, the list of players reduced to 13 after two tasted Covid-19 positive where they were quarantined before the match, it said.

According to the CAF Organizing Committee, each match must be played if the team has at least 11 players including a goalkeeper plus four substitutes, KCCA explained on their official website.

The CAF rules say if a team does not have the minimum number of players, the team will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

Following the decision, AS Kigali has a 2-0 advantage ahead of the return leg to be played on January 6 in Kampala, Uganda.