Ugandan football club eliminated from CAF competitions over breaching COVID-19 rules

Published on 24.12.2020

Kampala City Council Authority football club (KCCA) has been dismissed from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions over breaching COVID-19 rules ahead of the match against AS Kigali of Rwanda for the preliminary round of the game that was scheduled this week in Kigali, Sports sources confirmed Thursday.The  Chief Executive Officer of the Ugandan club Anisha Muhoozi admitted  that his club was supposed to play AS Kigali but the game has been  canceled by CAF because KCCA couldn’t raise the minimum number of  players required by CAF.

When  KCCA FC traveled to Kigali for the   game earlier this week with 15 players, the list of players reduced to  13 after two tasted Covid-19 positive where they were quarantined  before the match, it said.

According to the CAF Organizing  Committee, each match must be played if the team has at least 11 players  including a goalkeeper plus four substitutes, KCCA explained on their  official website.

The CAF rules say if a team does not have the  minimum number of players, the team will be considered to have lost the  match 2-0.  

Following the decision,  AS Kigali has a 2-0 advantage ahead of the return leg to be played on January 6 in Kampala, Uganda.

