Ugandan soldiers end Bobi Wine house arrest

Soldiers who had surrounded the Kampala home of Ugandan opposition politician, Bobi Wine have left the area, APA can report on Tuesday.Wine and his partner have been under house arrest in the aftermath of the January 14 general elections as soldiers and police were deployed in the area around his compound.

This had prevented Wine and his partner from leaving the premises since the election which won veteran leader Yoweri Museveni a sixth term as president.

Museveni who has been in power since 1986, faced Wine and ten other presidential candidates during the vote.

Wine, a pop star turned politician claimed that on the eve of the vote, soldiers had burst into his home as he was holding an interview with a journalist.

He had vowed to challenge the outcome of the vote, alleging widespread vote-rigging and intimidation of opposition voters.