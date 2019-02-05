Uganda’s January inflation exceeds December figure

Uganda’s annual headline inflation for the month ending January stands at 2.7 percent compared to 2.2 percent recorded in December last year.According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on Tuesday, the rise is attributed to the annual core inflation that rose to 3.4 percent last month compared to 2.8 percent in December 2018.

It further states that the rise in core inflation was due to other goods inflation that rose to 3.2 percent in January compared to 2.2 percent that was registered in December 2018.

The inflation rate rose for the first time in five months in January amid a rebound in core inflation and an increase in energy, fuels, and utilities prices.

Core inflation—which strips out volatile food and energy prices—rose due to increases in other goods inflation, particularly prices of footwear and clothing, and services inflation.