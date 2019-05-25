Uganda’s Museveni among Heads of State attending Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is in the South African city of Pretoria where he joined other heads of state and governments at the inauguration ceremony of the President elect of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at the Loftus Versfeld Rugby Stadium in Tshwane, Pretoria.The Presidential inauguration theme is Together celebrating democracy, Renewal and growth for a better South Africa”.

President elect Cyril Ramaphosa aged 66, takes the oath of office today after he was unanimously elected by parliament after his African National Congress (ANC) won legislative elections on May 8, winning 230 of the 400 seats.

An estimated 40 heads of state, governments, ministers and other dignitaries are in attendance.