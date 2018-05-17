Uganda’s Museveni due in Mozambique

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Maputo on Thursday for a three-day state visit to Mozambique at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi.Nyusi’s office said in a statement that the visit by Museveni to Mozambique aims to strengthen the historical relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries as well as to devise measures to improve economic cooperation.

In addition to meeting Nyusi, Museveni, who will be heading a large delegation, is expected to visit Montepuez district in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province where he joined Frelimo liberation fighters during the war of independence against the Portuguese in the 1970s.

The Ugandan combatants who trained from Montepuez would later form the nucleus of the National Resistance Army that toppled the regime of President Milton Obote and ushered Museveni into power in 1986.