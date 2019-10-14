Uganda’s Museveni in Juba for South Sudan peace talks

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has this morning arrived in the South Sudan Capital Juba, to join the regional leaders in their quest to chart out the way forward to achieve total peace in Sudan.According to a Uganda Presidential Press Unit (PPU) news release the impromptu peace meeting that is being held in Juba, is attended by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the Abby Ahmed who is also the current chairperson of IGAD and also the main broker of the peace deal in Sudan.

Regional leaders also expected at the meeting are that of Somalia and Eritrea. Also present at the meeting are the current Sudanese parties including the Revolutionary Front represented by Dr. El-Hadi Idris Mustafa and the SPLM North represented by Gen. Abdalla Aziz Adam El Hilu

Museveni is one of the two guarantors of the agreement. The other guarantor is former Sudanese President Omar-al Bashir.

South Sudan has been plunged into civil turmoil since 2013, but recently the warring parties met and signed a pact that is expected to see the return of peace to Africa’s youngest nation.

The turmoil has left about 2 million South Sudanese displaced in different countries with Uganda hosting about 800,000 South Sudan refugees.