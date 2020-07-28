Uganda’s Museveni nominated to run for sixth term

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has been nominated by his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to run for a sixth term next year, APA learnt on Tuesday.Museveni, 75 has been ruling the country since 1986.

There were widespread protests in Uganda last year after the country’s national assembly remove the age limit clause from the national constitution, paving the way for his reelection bid.

However, the national electoral commission will have to endorse his candidacy in November, an act which many political pundits in Uganda view as a mere formality.